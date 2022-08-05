Dr. Kozeski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorgi Kozeski, DO
Overview
Dr. Gorgi Kozeski, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Nason Medical Center, Penn Highlands Huntingdon and Upmc Altoona.
Locations
Cardiology Associates of Altoona Llp1321 11th Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 942-2411
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
- Penn Highlands Huntingdon
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kozeski is my mother’s cardiologist. She is 90 years old and her health has gone downhill in the last year. But Dr. Kozeski doesn’t treat her like she is beyond help. He is attentive and VERY caring towards her situation. She isn’t “one of the herd” or just another aging patient. She is a person with a life and a family. He seems to understand that, and he honors and respects her. And not all doctors treat their patients in such a caring way. We are very grateful for him.
About Dr. Gorgi Kozeski, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1689817272
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kozeski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kozeski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozeski has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozeski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozeski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozeski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozeski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozeski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.