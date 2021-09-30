Dr. Gordon Zimmermann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Zimmermann, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gordon Zimmermann, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
1
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC345 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 549-3210
2
Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center150 Enterprise Dr, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Directions (860) 549-8221Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
3
Enfield Access Center7 Elm St, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 549-3210
4
Rocky Hill1111 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Directions (860) 549-3210
5
Orthopedic Associates of Hartfordpc499 Farmington Ave Ste 300, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 549-3210
- Hartford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
OAH and Dr. Zimmerman and Dr. Chris Luna are without a doubt the VERY BEST! I have had a total knee replacement with Dr. Zimmerman and a total shoulder replacement with Dr. Luna. Only the very BEST surgeon's are affiliated with OAH which is the crown jewel for Orthopedics!
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1558368662
- University of Utah
- Mayo Medical School
- St Elizabeth Hosp Of Boston
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Zimmermann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmermann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmermann has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmermann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmermann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmermann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmermann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmermann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.