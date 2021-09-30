Overview

Dr. Gordon Zimmermann, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Zimmermann works at Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC Mark Shekhman, MD in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in Rocky Hill, CT, Enfield, CT and Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.