Overview

Dr. Gordon Wuebbolt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jamestown, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from McMaster U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Wuebbolt works at WOMENS CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION HOSPITAL in Jamestown, NY with other offices in Seneca, PA, Warren, PA, Dunkirk, NY, Corry, PA and Olean, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.