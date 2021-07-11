Dr. Gordon White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gordon White, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1600 W 38th St Ste 418, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 467-8596
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My chiropractor recommended Dr. White. I called his office and explained the situation (this was at the start of Covid). He looked at my images and MRIs I had and asked me to have another X-ray (he was concerned about the stability of my cervical vertebrae.). Once we had the next X-ray he called and explained very thoroughly (over the phone) what my issues were and the likely course of action that would be recommended by an orthopedic surgeon. He spent an hour asking questions and explaining my situation and answering all my questions. He explained the type of surgery I would likely need and the different approaches that might be taken to fix my issues and stabilize the 5 vertebrae that were compromised and impacting my spinal cord. He made recommendations for surgeons that perform that type of surgery. I had the surgery a year ago. That surgeon did excellent work. I returned to Dr White He is helping with post surgical nerve issues and muscle spasm issues. He is simply great.
About Dr. Gordon White, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013983121
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.