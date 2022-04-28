Dr. Gordon West, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon West, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lafayette, CO. They specialize in Dentistry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Marquette School Of Dentistry|Marquette University, School Of Dentistry and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Boulder County Smiles1140 W South Boulder Rd Ste 201, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (720) 850-8859Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
It’s tough to find a new dentist who does great work AND has great staff, working environment and eases my anxiety. Boulder County Smiles checks all the boxes for me.
- Dentistry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1023152204
- Denver General
- Marquette School Of Dentistry|Marquette University, School Of Dentistry
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Dr. West has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. West using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. West works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.