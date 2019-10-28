See All General Surgeons in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. Gordon Werbel, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gordon Werbel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.

Dr. Werbel works at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA, Snellville, GA, Duluth, GA and Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Intestinal Obstruction and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northside Hospital Gwinnett
    1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 257-0006
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    General Surgeons of Gwinnett - Johns Creek
    3890 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 240, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 978-0561
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    General Surgeons of Gwinnett - Lawrenceville
    631 Professional Dr Ste 470, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 513-2155
  4. 4
    General Surgeons of Gwinnett - Snellville
    1800 Tree Ln Ste 330, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 978-0561
  5. 5
    Northside Hospital Duluth
    3620 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 312-2400
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Northside Hospital Forsyth
    1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 484-5316

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett
  • Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Umbilical Hernia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vagotomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vagotomy
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 28, 2019
    Dr. Werbel did several biopies on me in 1990's, so when I developed a tumor on my back he was my first choice. As always, he was pleasant, informative, and someone I highly respect. Everything was dealt with quickly and had I no problems at all. I am thankful he is still doing surgery because I would not want to go to anyone else.
    jack yarbrough — Oct 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gordon Werbel, MD
    About Dr. Gordon Werbel, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417959065
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons
    Residency
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gordon Werbel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werbel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Werbel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Werbel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Werbel has seen patients for Gallstones, Intestinal Obstruction and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Werbel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Werbel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werbel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werbel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werbel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

