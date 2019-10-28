Overview

Dr. Gordon Werbel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Werbel works at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA, Snellville, GA, Duluth, GA and Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Intestinal Obstruction and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.