Dr. Gordon Werbel, MD
Overview
Dr. Gordon Werbel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Locations
Northside Hospital Gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (404) 257-0006Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
General Surgeons of Gwinnett - Johns Creek3890 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 240, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 978-0561Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
General Surgeons of Gwinnett - Lawrenceville631 Professional Dr Ste 470, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 513-2155
General Surgeons of Gwinnett - Snellville1800 Tree Ln Ste 330, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 978-0561
Northside Hospital Duluth3620 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-2400Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Werbel did several biopies on me in 1990's, so when I developed a tumor on my back he was my first choice. As always, he was pleasant, informative, and someone I highly respect. Everything was dealt with quickly and had I no problems at all. I am thankful he is still doing surgery because I would not want to go to anyone else.
About Dr. Gordon Werbel, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1417959065
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Werbel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Werbel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Werbel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Werbel works at
Dr. Werbel has seen patients for Gallstones, Intestinal Obstruction and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Werbel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Werbel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werbel.
