Overview

Dr. Gordon Thompson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson works at Palmetto Primary Care Physicians in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.