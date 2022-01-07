Overview

Dr. Gordon Theisz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Theisz works at Family Medicine in Falls Church, PC in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.