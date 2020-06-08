See All Plastic Surgeons in Decatur, AL
Dr. Gordon Telepun, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gordon Telepun, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Dr. Telepun works at Decatur Plastic Surgery in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Ptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Smithkline Beecham Clinical Lab Inc
    1206 Somerville Rd SE, Decatur, AL 35601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 340-5188

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Decatur Morgan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jun 08, 2020
    Dr Telepan was a very good surgeon with my breast reduction he explained everything very well and to be honest I was worried about nothing because it was overall an easy surgery for me other than being dependent on other people, He’s an understanding individual he takes extreme pride in his work I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else to do my surgery!! I would recommend him to anyone and if I could give him more than five stars I would he’s just that good of a doctor!!!! , Erica Boldin
    Erica Boldin — Jun 08, 2020
    About Dr. Gordon Telepun, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932267218
    Education & Certifications

    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Telepun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Telepun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Telepun works at Decatur Plastic Surgery in Decatur, AL. View the full address on Dr. Telepun’s profile.

    Dr. Telepun has seen patients for Breast Ptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Telepun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Telepun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Telepun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Telepun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Telepun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

