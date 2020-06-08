Overview

Dr. Gordon Telepun, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.



Dr. Telepun works at Decatur Plastic Surgery in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Ptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.