Dr. Gordon Telepun, MD
Overview
Dr. Gordon Telepun, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Locations
Smithkline Beecham Clinical Lab Inc1206 Somerville Rd SE, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 340-5188
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Telepan was a very good surgeon with my breast reduction he explained everything very well and to be honest I was worried about nothing because it was overall an easy surgery for me other than being dependent on other people, He’s an understanding individual he takes extreme pride in his work I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else to do my surgery!! I would recommend him to anyone and if I could give him more than five stars I would he’s just that good of a doctor!!!! , Erica Boldin
About Dr. Gordon Telepun, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Telepun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Telepun has seen patients for Breast Ptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Telepun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Telepun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Telepun.
