Overview

Dr. Gordon Tang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Tang works at Eastbay Neurosurgery & Spine in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Myelopathy, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.