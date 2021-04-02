Dr. Gordon Tang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Tang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gordon Tang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Dr. Tang works at
Locations
East Bay Neurosurgery and Spine A Medical Corp.2999 Regent St Ste 715, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 841-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon. In 2019, he successfully operated on my lower spine to cure a very painful sciatica on my right leg that prevented me from walking. (stenosis). I was 73. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Gordon Tang, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1063481588
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tang works at
Dr. Tang has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Myelopathy, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tang speaks Chinese and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
