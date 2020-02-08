Dr. Gordon Sakamoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Sakamoto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gordon Sakamoto, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Sakamoto works at
Locations
-
1
Sutter Bay Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2919
-
2
Sutter Bay Medical Foundation301 Industrial Rd, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions (650) 652-8520
-
3
Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation1501 Trousdale Dr Fl 4, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 652-8520
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had back surgery a few years back and have highly recommended Dr. Sakamoto. We traveled a long-distance for his expertise, but he was worth it. He explained everything thoroughly to me on layman's terms. It was evident from a local md that I may need something done with scoliosis and he recommended against the surgery at 78 years old. It was the best call for me and I made peace with the curvature of the spine. Dr. Sakamoto goes over and beyond for his patients.
About Dr. Gordon Sakamoto, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1417137233
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sakamoto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sakamoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sakamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sakamoto works at
Dr. Sakamoto has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sakamoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakamoto.
