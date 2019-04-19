Overview

Dr. Gordon Pennebaker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camden, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center and Mcleod Health Cheraw.



Dr. Pennebaker works at MUSC Health Primary Care Haile St. in Camden, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.