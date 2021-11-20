Dr. G David Onstad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. G David Onstad, MD
Overview
Dr. G David Onstad, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
G. David Onstad MD PA1960 NE 47th St Ste 105, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 491-9010
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Onstad listens to his patient, then orders only the necessary tests, then sits down and calmly explains his findings and the treatments indicated. He does not rush. He answers all your questions properly and slowly. He practices medicine , the way it used to be 30-40 years ago.His nurse is also very competent and compassionate. I can evaluate without prejudice
About Dr. G David Onstad, MD
- Concierge Medicine
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onstad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onstad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Onstad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onstad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onstad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onstad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.