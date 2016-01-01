Dr. Gordon Ohning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Ohning, MD
Overview
Dr. Gordon Ohning, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Ohning works at
Locations
-
1
U N L V Medicine-1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 2301707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 671-5070
-
2
Univ. Medical Center1800 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 671-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ohning?
About Dr. Gordon Ohning, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1316967961
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ohning has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ohning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ohning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ohning works at
Dr. Ohning has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.