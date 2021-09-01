See All Neurosurgeons in Hyannis, MA
Neurosurgery
26 years of experience
Dr. Gordon Nakata, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.

Dr. Nakata works at Hatfield Cardiology LLC in Hyannis, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Hatfield Cardiology LLC
    46 North St, Hyannis, MA 02601 (508) 771-0006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cape Cod Hospital
  Falmouth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Spondylolisthesis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    Sep 01, 2021
    Dr. Nakata is the nicest, most personable Dr. you could ask for. He was understanding, sympathetic and is very good with his explanations. I had a bad bulging disc. I was in agony. I couldn't stand, sit, bathe or sleep normally. I barely left my house bc I hurt so bad. I was hunched over and used a cane to walk. He scheduled me for surgery as soon as he could. He did a laminectomy / microdiscectomy on my L5 left side. When I woke up, the sciatica was gone! I've talked to ppl and watched videos on other's who had this surgery with different Drs, but my recovery seemed so much smoother than theirs and 11 weeks post op the scar's barely noticeable. I'm a 32yr old F btw. He actually gave me my life back. Yes, you do talk to nurses for follow ups etc... but that's pretty standard and his nurses seem very attentive. I am just over the moon with how well I am doing. I may end up having to do something on my right side eventually and If I have my choice, I would absolutely choose Dr. Nakata.
    Sep 01, 2021
    About Dr. Gordon Nakata, MD

    Neurosurgery
    26 years of experience
    English
    1497808505
    Education & Certifications

    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nakata has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nakata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Nakata works at Hatfield Cardiology LLC in Hyannis, MA.

    Dr. Nakata has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Spondylolisthesis, and more.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

