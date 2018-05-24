Dr. Gordon Mitts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Mitts, MD
Overview
Dr. Gordon Mitts, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Locations
G. M. Mitts M. D. Inc.2525 H St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 324-7208
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I seen a total of three Plastic surgeons in Bakersfield and went with Dr. Mitts for Explant surgery after suffering from capular contraption for 6years. My surgery was 6weeks ago and Wow did I make the right decision, very little pain with surgery and feeling much better. My boobs are the same size they were before I got 650cc implants which were done by another doctor. To the women out there suffering from pain and afraid of what your breast may look like afterwards. I highly recommend Dr Mitts
About Dr. Gordon Mitts, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407937675
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Med Center
- VA Hospital
- U Calif-Irvine
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mitts speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
