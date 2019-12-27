Dr. Gordon Millspaugh III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millspaugh III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Millspaugh III, MD
Overview
Dr. Gordon Millspaugh III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Mid Coast Hospital.
Dr. Millspaugh III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Portland Gastroenterology Center161 Marginal Way, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 773-7964
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Mid Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Millspaugh III?
It was so painless and it was over before I woke up
About Dr. Gordon Millspaugh III, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1114025988
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millspaugh III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millspaugh III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millspaugh III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millspaugh III works at
Dr. Millspaugh III has seen patients for Crohn's Disease, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millspaugh III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Millspaugh III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millspaugh III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millspaugh III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millspaugh III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.