Dr. Gordon Marsa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Gastroenterologists
- TN
- Greeneville
- Dr. Gordon Marsa, MD
Dr. Gordon Marsa, MD
Overview
Dr. Gordon Marsa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine.
Dr. Marsa works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Group of Greeneville438 E Vann Rd Ste 202, Greeneville, TN 37743 Directions (423) 278-1703
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impedance Testing
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wireless pH Testing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
- View other providers who treat Achalasia
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Boerhaave's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Care Management
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Food Allergy
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastroenterology Procedures
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hepatorenal Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Primary Biliary Cholangitis
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Marsa?
Best most compassionate doctor you will ever meet!!!
About Dr. Gordon Marsa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1477593218
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Hinsdale San-Hosp
- University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marsa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marsa works at
Dr. Marsa has seen patients for Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Tobacco Use Disorder and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marsa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marsa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.