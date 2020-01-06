See All Gastroenterologists in Greeneville, TN
Dr. Gordon Marsa, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gordon Marsa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Marsa works at Takoma Medical Associates GI in Greeneville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Tobacco Use Disorder and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Group of Greeneville
    438 E Vann Rd Ste 202, Greeneville, TN 37743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 278-1703

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Hiatal Hernia
Treatment frequency



Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Jan 06, 2020
    Best most compassionate doctor you will ever meet!!!
    Sandy Castle — Jan 06, 2020
    About Dr. Gordon Marsa, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 58 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477593218
    Education & Certifications

    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • Hinsdale San-Hosp
    • University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gordon Marsa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marsa works at Takoma Medical Associates GI in Greeneville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Marsa’s profile.

    Dr. Marsa has seen patients for Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Tobacco Use Disorder and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marsa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Marsa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

