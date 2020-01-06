Overview

Dr. Gordon Marsa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine.



Dr. Marsa works at Takoma Medical Associates GI in Greeneville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Tobacco Use Disorder and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.