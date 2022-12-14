Overview

Dr. Gordon Luk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Luk works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.