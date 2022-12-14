Dr. Gordon Luk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Luk, MD
Dr. Gordon Luk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.1600 Central Dr Ste 155, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 267-8470
- Texas Health Heb
Dr. Luk was very personable and extremely nice. He sat with my son and I and discussed medical issues related to my condition. I will recommend him.
About Dr. Gordon Luk, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1003877432
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
