Dr. Gordon Lui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gordon Lui, MD
Overview
Dr. Gordon Lui, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Locations
Columbia Office8860 Columbia 100 Pkwy Ste 101, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 997-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lui is a great person and doctor. I’ve been seeing him for years. He is always pleasant and very thorough. I would recommend him to any of my family or friends. He is very experienced and always a pleasure to see. Can’t go wrong with him!
About Dr. Gordon Lui, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1356381974
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lui works at
Dr. Lui has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Floaters and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lui.
