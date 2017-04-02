Overview

Dr. Gordon Liss, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Liss works at Frederick Gastroenterolgy Assoc in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.