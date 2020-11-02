Overview

Dr. Gordon Latzman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Latzman works at Nemg Gastroenterology LLC in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.