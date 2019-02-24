Dr. Gordon Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Lam, MD
Dr. Gordon Lam, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Cmha Dba Northeast Rheumatology200 Medical Park Dr Ste 330, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 783-1380
Arthritis & Osteoporosis1918 Randolph Rd Ste 600, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 342-0252
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Lam is a great, knowledgeable, and caring physician.
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Dr. Lam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lam has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
