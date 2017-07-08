Dr. Gordon Knight, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Knight, DO
Overview
Dr. Gordon Knight, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO.
Dr. Knight works at
Locations
-
1
SSM Health Heart & Vascular12266 De Paul Dr Ste 225, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 218-2300
-
2
St. Louis Heart Institute4800 Mexico Rd Ste 103, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (314) 909-0747
-
3
Ssm Health1011 Bowles Ave Ste 300, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 496-5048Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My mum would not be alive today without Dr Knight. April 2017 he saved Margaret Rooney. Thank you and we are forever greatful. There really are no words to how brilliant this man is.
About Dr. Gordon Knight, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Amharic
- 1942234331
Education & Certifications
- Normandy Community Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Thoracic Surgery and Vascular Surgery
