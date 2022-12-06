Dr. Gordon Kim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Kim, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gordon Kim, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center, Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Ambulatory Care Clinic700 E Broad St Fl 2, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 458-1183
Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians1120 Polaris Pkwy Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43240 Directions (614) 458-1183Wednesday12:00pm - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was fantastic! Friendly, efficient, he explained things thoroughly. What a nice guy!
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
