Dr. Gordon Keehn, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gordon Keehn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1626 Forest Ln S Ste B, Garland, TX 75042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 272-5591

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Eye Infections
Treatment frequency



Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 11, 2022
    Dr Keehn removed 2 clogged ducts on my daughters eye. He saw her same day and did the procedure during the first visit. Explained every part of the procedure.
    DH — Feb 11, 2022
    About Dr. Gordon Keehn, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1306845052
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gordon Keehn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keehn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keehn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keehn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keehn has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keehn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Keehn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keehn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keehn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keehn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

