Dr. Gordon Keehn, MD
Overview
Dr. Gordon Keehn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1626 Forest Ln S Ste B, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (972) 272-5591
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Keehn removed 2 clogged ducts on my daughters eye. He saw her same day and did the procedure during the first visit. Explained every part of the procedure.
About Dr. Gordon Keehn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306845052
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
