Dr. Gordon Ijelu, MD

Nephrology
2.5 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gordon Ijelu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Ijelu works at Gordon Medical Associates PC in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gordon Medical Associates PC
    6329 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 242-6650
  2. 2
    3230 W Cheltenham Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 242-6650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gordon Ijelu, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1841244027
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ijelu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ijelu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ijelu works at Gordon Medical Associates PC in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ijelu’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ijelu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ijelu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ijelu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ijelu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

