Dr. Gordon Hughes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gordon Hughes, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Elkhart Clinic303 S Nappanee St, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 296-3373
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gorden Hughes is extremely qualified, professional and brilliant Rheumatologist. He is very thorough and educated his patients with knowledgeable information that helps the patient understand their disease. He is very respectful and mindful of the patient. I have never left an office visit with any questions. Dr. Hughes takes time with each patient he sees. I highly recommend Dr. Hughes.
About Dr. Gordon Hughes, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Interim LSU Public Hospital
- IU Health Ball Memorial
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods.