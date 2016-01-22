Dr. Haugland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon Haugland, MD
Overview
Dr. Gordon Haugland, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 14420 W Meeker Blvd Ste 101, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 214-4016
-
2
Banner Boswell Medical Center10401 W Thunderbird Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 977-7211Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center14502 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 524-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haugland?
He did what all doctors should do. He greeted those with me, spoke to us using eye contact, arrived without a chart in his hand and answered all our questions without rushing. He did this with each of my contacts with him When doing procedure he kept me informed as it progressed and his follow up was complete. Highly recommend him. His recovery room staff was excellent!
About Dr. Gordon Haugland, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1508834466
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haugland accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haugland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Haugland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haugland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haugland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haugland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.