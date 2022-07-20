Overview

Dr. Gordon Harvieux, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Duluth.



Dr. Harvieux works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.