Dr. Gordon Harmston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harmston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Harmston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gordon Harmston, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Dr. Harmston works at
Locations
-
1
Utah Gastroenterology - Old Mill6360 S 3000 E Ste 310, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Directions (435) 264-5877
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Riverton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- PEHP
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- SelectCare
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harmston?
My first colonoscopy went great. I’m glad I found Dr. Harmston.
About Dr. Gordon Harmston, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1972516748
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- University Of Ne Med Center|University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harmston has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harmston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harmston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harmston works at
Dr. Harmston has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harmston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harmston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harmston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.