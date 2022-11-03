Overview

Dr. Gordon Hardy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hardy works at ANNISTON ORTHOPEDIC ASSOCIATES PA in Anniston, AL with other offices in Oxford, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.