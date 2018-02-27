Overview

Dr. Gordon Hafner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Hafner works at Inova Medical Group - Falls Church in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.