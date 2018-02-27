Dr. Gordon Hafner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hafner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Hafner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gordon Hafner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Hafner works at
Locations
1
Inova Medical Group - General Surgery6565 Arlington Blvd Ste 500, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 531-2246
2
Inova Vip360 - Fair Oaks3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 401, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-4113Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
3
Inova Fair Oaks Hospital3600 Joseph Siewick Dr, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 531-2246
4
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 531-2246
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hafner?
Dr. Hafner is an excellent doctor with an extensive experience. He knows how to relate to patients and put them at ease. So he stands out among them. The young doctors (such as Dr. Wills) who work with him are also excellent as are his office staff. They are courteous, compassionate, and very efficient in handling office procedures.
About Dr. Gordon Hafner, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, German
- 1811008857
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Inst.
- GWU SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hafner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hafner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hafner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hafner has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hafner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hafner speaks German.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hafner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hafner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hafner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hafner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.