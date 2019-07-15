Dr. Guthrie Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon Guthrie Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Gordon Guthrie Jr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Locations
Gordon P Guthrie Jr. M.d. Psc1780 Nicholasville Rd Ste 602, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 275-1943
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Been going to Dr Guthrie over 20 years he helped and fixed me
About Dr. Gordon Guthrie Jr, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 52 years of experience
- English, French
- 1124131677
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guthrie Jr accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guthrie Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guthrie Jr has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hyperthyroidism and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guthrie Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guthrie Jr speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Guthrie Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guthrie Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guthrie Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guthrie Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.