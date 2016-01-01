Overview

Dr. Gordon Groisser, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine.



Dr. Groisser works at Village Orthodontics in Gaithersburg, MD with other offices in Clarksburg, MD and Hagerstown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.