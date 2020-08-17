See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Asheville, NC
Dr. Gordon Groh, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
4.5 (168)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gordon Groh, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, Mission Hospital and Pardee Hospital.

Dr. Groh works at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC with other offices in Arden, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Shoulder Replacement and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mission Hospital
    509 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 797-4721
  2. 2
    Mission Urology
    111 Victoria Rd, Asheville, NC 28801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 254-8883
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Emerge Ortho - Blue Ridge Bone and Joint Clinic, Asheville, NC
    129 Mcdowell St, Asheville, NC 28801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 258-8800
  4. 4
    Mission Children's Specialists
    5 MEDICAL PARK DR, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 252-7331
  5. 5
    310 Long Shoals Rd Ste 201, Arden, NC 28704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 252-7331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blue Ridge Regional Hospital
  • Mission Hospital
  • Pardee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Shoulder Replacement
Osteoarthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Shoulder Replacement
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 168 ratings
    Patient Ratings (168)
    5 Star
    (154)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 17, 2020
    Dr Groh first saw me about five years ago for what I thought was shoulder pain. He referred me to a neuro surgeon who alternately cured my pain with cervical fusion. Two years later I returned with pain in the other shoulder that turned out to be a bone spur. He removed it leaving me without pain. He advised me I had a lot of arthritis in that shoulder which came to bear a year later. I was able to delay shoulder replacement for two years through his care. Ultimately, in Dec 2019 Dr. Groh replaced my shoulder. After six months of rehab under his guidance, I am now playing golf. Amazing no pain. He is truly a gifted surgeon. One other note, Dr. Groh shows great compassion to his patients which is a huge plus in my book. Howard Gottlieb August 2020
    Howard Gottlieb — Aug 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gordon Groh, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902853203
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor School Of Medicine, Hand Surgery Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gordon Groh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Groh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Groh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Groh has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Shoulder Replacement and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Groh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    168 patients have reviewed Dr. Groh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

