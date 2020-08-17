Overview

Dr. Gordon Groh, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, Mission Hospital and Pardee Hospital.



Dr. Groh works at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC with other offices in Arden, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Shoulder Replacement and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.