Dr. Gordon Groh, MD
Overview
Dr. Gordon Groh, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, Mission Hospital and Pardee Hospital.
Locations
1
Mission Hospital509 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (856) 797-4721
2
Mission Urology111 Victoria Rd, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 254-8883Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Emerge Ortho - Blue Ridge Bone and Joint Clinic, Asheville, NC129 Mcdowell St, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 258-8800
4
Mission Children's Specialists5 MEDICAL PARK DR, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 252-7331
- 5 310 Long Shoals Rd Ste 201, Arden, NC 28704 Directions (828) 252-7331
Hospital Affiliations
- Blue Ridge Regional Hospital
- Mission Hospital
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Groh first saw me about five years ago for what I thought was shoulder pain. He referred me to a neuro surgeon who alternately cured my pain with cervical fusion. Two years later I returned with pain in the other shoulder that turned out to be a bone spur. He removed it leaving me without pain. He advised me I had a lot of arthritis in that shoulder which came to bear a year later. I was able to delay shoulder replacement for two years through his care. Ultimately, in Dec 2019 Dr. Groh replaced my shoulder. After six months of rehab under his guidance, I am now playing golf. Amazing no pain. He is truly a gifted surgeon. One other note, Dr. Groh shows great compassion to his patients which is a huge plus in my book. Howard Gottlieb August 2020
About Dr. Gordon Groh, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1902853203
Education & Certifications
- Baylor School Of Medicine, Hand Surgery Fellowship
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Washington University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Groh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Groh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Groh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Groh has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Shoulder Replacement and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Groh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
168 patients have reviewed Dr. Groh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.