See All General Dentists in Florence, SC
Dr. Gordon Gray, DMD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Gordon Gray, DMD

Dentistry
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gordon Gray, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Florence, SC. 

Dr. Gray works at The Sexton Dental Clinic Inc in Florence, SC with other offices in Easley, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dentistry Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Miles, DMD
Dr. James Miles, DMD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Andrew Smith, DMD
Dr. Andrew Smith, DMD
10 (20)
View Profile
Dr. John Clark, DMD
Dr. John Clark, DMD
10 (4)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Sexton Dental Clinic
    377 W Palmetto St, Florence, SC 29501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 662-2543
  2. 2
    Gray, Gordon A DMD
    838 Powdersville Rd, Easley, SC 29642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 307-8057
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ameritas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gray?

    Oct 08, 2016
    Could not have had a better experience , had an implant done, no wait time, no pain , makes you feel like family, very considerate, friendly staff, would highly recommend this office to everyone. Thanks again to you and your wonderful staff. Mary Barnes
    Mary barnes in Anderson, SC — Oct 08, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gordon Gray, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gordon Gray, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gray to family and friends

    Dr. Gray's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gray

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gordon Gray, DMD.

    About Dr. Gordon Gray, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316912389
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gordon Gray, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.