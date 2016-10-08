Dr. Gray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon Gray, DMD
Dr. Gordon Gray, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Florence, SC.
Sexton Dental Clinic377 W Palmetto St, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 662-2543
Gray, Gordon A DMD838 Powdersville Rd, Easley, SC 29642 Directions (864) 307-8057
- Ameritas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Could not have had a better experience , had an implant done, no wait time, no pain , makes you feel like family, very considerate, friendly staff, would highly recommend this office to everyone. Thanks again to you and your wonderful staff. Mary Barnes
- Dentistry
- English
- 1316912389
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
