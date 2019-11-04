Overview

Dr. Gordon Grado, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wickenburg Community Hospital.



Dr. Grado works at Southwest Oncology Centers in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Yuma, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.