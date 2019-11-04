Dr. Gordon Grado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Grado, MD
Overview
Dr. Gordon Grado, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Dr. Grado works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Oncology Centers2926 N CIVIC CENTER PLZ, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 614-6300
-
2
Southwest Oncology Centers5310 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 108, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 978-0900
-
3
Southwest Oncology Centers1951 W 25th St Ste F, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 314-1174
Hospital Affiliations
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grado?
Dr Grado truly cares about he patients. He is “my” doctor who provides excellent care to me.
About Dr. Gordon Grado, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225092745
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- U Chicago Hosps & Clins
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Eastern Illinois University
- Radiation Oncology and Therapeutic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grado works at
Dr. Grado speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Grado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.