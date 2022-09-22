Dr. Gordon Gluckman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gluckman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Gluckman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gordon Gluckman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Gluckman works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Suburban Urologists900 Rand Rd Ste 120, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 296-3040
-
2
Uropartners LLC1450 Busch Pkwy Ste 135, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 823-3185
-
3
Amita Hlth Alexian Brothers Medcl Ctr800 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 823-3185
-
4
Uropartners LLC1660 Feehanville Dr Ste 200, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 823-3185
-
5
Apollo Surgical Center LLC2750 S River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018 Directions (224) 612-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gluckman?
Can’t say enough good things about Dr Gluckman. Both my husband and I have been seen by him several times and appreciate his medical expertise and awesome demeanor. He has a wonderful way of explaining everything and always putting you at ease. Best urologist and we highly recommend him. Thank you Dr Gluckman!
About Dr. Gordon Gluckman, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1366480170
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gluckman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gluckman accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gluckman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gluckman works at
Dr. Gluckman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gluckman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Gluckman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gluckman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gluckman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gluckman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.