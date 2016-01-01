Dr. Genta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon Genta, MD
Overview
Dr. Gordon Genta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Dr. Genta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gordon E Genta M.d. P.c.2600 E Southern Ave Ste J2, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 345-0964
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Genta?
About Dr. Gordon Genta, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1922078526
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Genta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Genta works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Genta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Genta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Genta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Genta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.