Dr. Gordon Fried, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gordon Fried, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fried works at
Locations
Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono206 E Brown St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (570) 422-8190
Pocono Cardiology Associates PC Lab200 Plaza Ct Ste C, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (570) 424-9952
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Using Dr Fried for 8 years I find him extremely thorough and very good listener He recently did an angioplasty on my arteries and I was more than pleased
About Dr. Gordon Fried, DO
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Fried has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fried accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fried has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fried on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fried. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fried.
