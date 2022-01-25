Dr. Gordon Fosdick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fosdick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Fosdick, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gordon Fosdick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Middlefield, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Fosdick works at
Locations
Affiliated Foot Care Center LLC470 Main St, Middlefield, CT 06455 Directions (860) 349-8500
Affiliated Foot Care Center LLC15 S Elm St, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 294-4977
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s an excellent doctor. Listens and gets right to what you need
About Dr. Gordon Fosdick, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1740206192
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fosdick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fosdick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fosdick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fosdick works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fosdick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fosdick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fosdick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fosdick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.