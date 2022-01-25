Overview

Dr. Gordon Fosdick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Middlefield, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Fosdick works at Affiliated Foot Care Center LLC in Middlefield, CT with other offices in Wallingford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.