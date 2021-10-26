See All Spine Surgeons in Eatontown, NJ
Orthopedic Spine Surgery
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gordon Donald, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Donald works at New Jersey Spine Group in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Red Bank, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    New Jersey Spine Group
    234 Industrial Way W Ste A200, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 747-7110
  2. 2
    Nj Ortho Group
    46 Newman Springs Rd E Ste D, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 747-7110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • EmblemHealth
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 26, 2021
    He was excellent. He explained and took his time. He was absolutely the best.
    Carol B — Oct 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gordon Donald, MD
    About Dr. Gordon Donald, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912936162
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Luke's Spine Center
    • Monmouth Medical Center Orthopaedic Surgery
    • Monmouth Medical Center General Surgery
    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    • University Of Vermont College Of Engineering
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gordon Donald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Donald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

