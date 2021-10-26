Dr. Gordon Donald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Donald, MD
Overview
Dr. Gordon Donald, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Donald works at
Locations
-
1
New Jersey Spine Group234 Industrial Way W Ste A200, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 747-7110
-
2
Nj Ortho Group46 Newman Springs Rd E Ste D, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 747-7110
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- EmblemHealth
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donald?
He was excellent. He explained and took his time. He was absolutely the best.
About Dr. Gordon Donald, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1912936162
Education & Certifications
- Saint Luke's Spine Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Orthopaedic Surgery
- Monmouth Medical Center General Surgery
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- University Of Vermont College Of Engineering
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donald works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Donald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.