Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon Davis, DO
Dr. Gordon Davis, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
East Ny Pharmacy Inc.1611 E New York Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 566-0022
Woodhaven Adult Daycare Inc.9601 Jamaica Ave, Woodhaven, NY 11421 Directions (718) 641-4900
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Always professional, curtious staff n MD. Fast though efficient. patient education provided. I feel comfortable and safe with his knowledge concerning my care. Thanku for ur years of .A continuing client.Christine Benson.. ..
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1124153101
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
