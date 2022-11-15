Overview

Dr. Gordon Burtch, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Burtch works at Surgical Specialists Of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.