Dr. Gordon Burtch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gordon Burtch, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Burtch works at
Locations
Surgical Specialists of Southwest Florida6821 Palisades Park Ct Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 936-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very compassionate.
About Dr. Gordon Burtch, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1457344277
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- University Fla
- University of Florida
