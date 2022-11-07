Overview

Dr. Gordon Brown, DO is an Urology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at New Jersey Urology, LLC in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

