Dr. Gordon Brown, DO

Urology
3.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gordon Brown, DO is an Urology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Brown works at New Jersey Urology, LLC in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    New Jersey Urology, LLC
    570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste A1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    New Jersey Urology, LLC
    2401 E Evesham Rd Ste F, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

Nov 07, 2022
My father who had prostate cancer was a patient of Dr. Brown. Throughout my dad’s entire cancer journey, Dr. Brown kept us informed of where we were at in this journey. Sometimes it was good news and sometimes it wasn’t. But there were no surprises. Dr. Brown uses the latest treatments and is aware of other treatments if you need to detour from the plan in place. We felt we were in good hands. He was easy to talk with when we needed guidance and frankness.
LJMcCat — Nov 07, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Gordon Brown, DO
About Dr. Gordon Brown, DO

Specialties
  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1124192489
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Texas M. D. Anderson Center
Residency
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Internship
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gordon Brown, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brown has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

