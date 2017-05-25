Overview

Dr. Gordon Brody, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus and Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Brody works at SOAR Spine and Orthopedics in Redwood City, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Dupuytren's Contracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.