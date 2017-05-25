Dr. Gordon Brody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Brody, MD
Overview
Dr. Gordon Brody, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus and Sequoia Hospital.
Locations
SOAR Redwood City500 Arguello St Ste 100, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 851-4900
SOAR Medical Associates550 S Winchester Blvd Ste 100, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 247-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Brody is a FANTASTIC SURGEON AND A PERFECTIONIST. AT HIS EARLY CAREER, HE RECONSTRUCTED MY LEG AND ARM DUE TO A DRUNK DRIVER ACCIDENT.. HE DID BONE AND MUSCLE TRANSPLANT TO MY TIBIA AND RECONSTRUCTED BY ELBOW. EVEN THOUGH IT HAS BEEN OVER 25 YEARS, I STILL CONSIDER HIM THE ''KING'' OF SURGEONS--I HAVE SEEN OTHER RECONSTRUCTIONS--AND MINE WAS PUT BACK TOGETHER BEAUTIFULLY. I WILL ALWAYS HAVE A PLACE IN MY HEART FOR DR. BRODY.
About Dr. Gordon Brody, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York Hospital
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brody has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brody accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brody has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Dupuytren's Contracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brody. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brody.
