Dr. Gordon Bowers Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowers Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Bowers Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Gordon Bowers Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Womens Health Care Obgyn Practice1420 Peterman Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 443-6336Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 12:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
wrong address on this site .new address is 1420 Peterman Dr, Alexandria
About Dr. Gordon Bowers Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 63 years of experience
- English
- 1588625941
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
