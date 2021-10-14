See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Alexandria, LA
Dr. Gordon Bowers Jr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
63 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gordon Bowers Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bowers Jr works at Women's Health Care | Ob-Gyn in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Health Care Obgyn Practice
    1420 Peterman Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 443-6336
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Rapides Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 14, 2021
    wrong address on this site .new address is 1420 Peterman Dr, Alexandria
    Brenda Rodriguez — Oct 14, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Gordon Bowers Jr, MD
    About Dr. Gordon Bowers Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 63 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588625941
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gordon Bowers Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowers Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bowers Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowers Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bowers Jr works at Women's Health Care | Ob-Gyn in Alexandria, LA. View the full address on Dr. Bowers Jr’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowers Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowers Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowers Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowers Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

