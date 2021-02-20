See All General Surgeons in Mentor, OH
Dr. Gordon Bodzin, MD

General Surgery
3.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gordon Bodzin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. They graduated from Rush Medical College of Rush University - 1997 and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.

Dr. Bodzin works at Lake Health Mentor General Surgery in Mentor, OH with other offices in Willoughby, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lake Health Mentor General Surgery
    9500 Mentor Ave Ste 200, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 354-0377
    Lake Health SOM Center Surgery
    5105 Som Center Rd Ste 107, Willoughby, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 953-5712

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriPoint Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Concentra
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Healthcare Connect
    • HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Self Pay
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Feb 20, 2021
    Dr. Bodzin repaired my inguinal hernia yesterday. I am quite pleased with results. I have always had reservations about Lake West Hospital. Well, Dr. Bobzin and the entire operating room staff changed my opinion. They did an amazing job! I read rhe negative review about one patient having an incision coming open. I know, because I tend to be a "Bad" post op patient, that things like that happen when you don't follow the post operative instructions. If I could award Dr. Bodzin 10 stars I would. He is that good!
    Frank Libby — Feb 20, 2021
    About Dr. Gordon Bodzin, MD

    General Surgery
    English
    1053388637
    Education & Certifications

    Rush-Presbyterian-St.Luke's MD. Ct.
    Rush Medical College of Rush University - 1997
    University of Michigan
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gordon Bodzin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodzin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bodzin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bodzin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodzin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodzin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodzin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodzin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

