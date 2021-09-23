Dr. Gordon Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Bennett, MD
Overview
Dr. Gordon Bennett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from METHODIST HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center.
Locations
Crystal Clinic Inc.3975 Embassy Pkwy Ste 102, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (800) 662-4043
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center LLC4466 Fulton Dr Nw, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 670-4006
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center3925 Embassy Pkwy Ste 200, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 668-4040Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pediatric Primary Care Green1622 E Turkeyfoot Lake Rd, Akron, OH 44312 Directions (330) 644-7436
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center LLC1 Eagle Valley Ct Ste 101, Broadview Heights, OH 44147 Directions (330) 670-4006
Hospital Affiliations
- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! Good bed side manner, explains everything and makes sure you understand it! I would recommend Dr Gordon Bennett to everyone needing foot or ankle care.
About Dr. Gordon Bennett, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- METHODIST HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.